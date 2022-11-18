Sitka Police say a woman who has been missing in Alaska since last summer has been found. Earlier this week, Alaska State Troopers were looking for information on 60-year-old Barbara Carbone, whose last known whereabouts were in Sitka.

Carbone was reported missing on November 17 by her daughter who lives in the lower-48. As reported in a trooper press release, Carbone was previously living in a shelter in Juneau and came to Sitka sometime in July. She did not know anyone in the area or have a place to stay. Bank statements show activity in Sitka in late July, but family has had no contact with her since, and there’s been no activity on Carbone’s bank account.

Sitka Police announced that Carbone had been found in Anchorage on their Facebook page late today (11-18-22).