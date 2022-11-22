When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (11-22-22), it will accept the resignation of assembly member Rebecca Himschoot.



Himschoot ran for the House District 2 seat on the Alaska State Legislature this fall, representing Sitka, Petersburg and surrounding communities. As of the most recent count, Himschoot was leading her challenger Kenny Karl Skaflestad by a wide margin, with over 58 percent of the vote.

The assembly is considering Himschoot’s resignation a day before final votes are tallied by the Alaska Division of Elections. Tomorrow (11-23) the last wave of absentee votes will be released, and ranked choice votes will be tabulated, but that won’t change Himschoot’s lead by much, if any.

In other business the assembly will consider, on final reading, whether it will approve a funding plan for a seaplane base on Japonski Island, which the city plans to fund primarily with federal grants. And it will grant final approval to appropriate just over $8 million in funding for the marine haulout at the Gary Paxton Industrial Park– a measure approved by 80 percent of voters in this fall’s municipal election.

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live following Alaska News Nightly.