KCAW Sitka, Artchange, Inc., and David Kreiss-Tompkins partner to collect stories from the community around the theme of how we’ve collectively gotten through the pandemic. What new habits and routines have we picked up that have positively influenced our mental, physical, and spiritual health?

Insightful, poignant, and good-natured, Sitka Silver Linings is a community project supported by the Sitka Legacy Foundation, Sitka Counseling & Prevention Services, and White’s Inc..