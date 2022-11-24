The ANB/ANS Community Thanksgiving returned to full strength this year, feeding dozens of Sitkans a traditional menu of turkey and all the trimmings, and oh so much pumpkin pie. (KCAW/Woolsey)

Sitkans turned out in numbers for the annual ANB/ANS Community Thanksgiving Dinner on November 24. Like many group gatherings, the event scaled back in the last couple of years, but came roaring (gobbling?) back in 2022. Former ANS Grand President Paulette Moreno gave special thanks to the cooks for the event, most of whom began prepping the meal on Wednesday. One volunteer reportedly peeled 200 lbs. of potatoes!