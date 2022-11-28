73-year old Irving Langmaid was found by aerial search at 8:30 Saturday night, almost 12 hours after he became separated from his hunting party. (USCG image)

First responders rescued a Klawock man late Saturday night (11-26-22) about 12 hours after he became separated from his hunting party near the Prince of Wales Island community.

Tim DeSpain, with the Alaska State Troopers, says that 73-year-old Irving Langmaid was last seen by his group on a forest road around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Troopers received a report of a missing hunter just after 4 p.m., and mobilized Klawock’s search and rescue team. An Air Station Sitka helicopter joined the search about two-and-a-half hours later.

The Coast Guard says the air crew located Langmaid just after 8:30 p.m. He was hoisted aboard and taken to the Klawock Airport, where he was met by troopers and medical personnel.

Watch: Overdue Klawock hunter located using infrared radar