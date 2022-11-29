Tribal elders in Wrangell bless the 2021 Together Tree, headed for the governor’s mansion in Juneau. (Sage Smiley / KSTK)

Every year, a Forest Service District is chosen to provide a “Together Tree” for the Governor’s Mansion in Juneau. The Sitka Ranger District has been tapped to send this year’s tree. Sitkans can contribute ornaments representing “togetherness” to be displayed on the tree, which will be placed outside of the Governor’s Mansion. Ornaments can be dropped off at the Sitka Ranger District office through next Monday (12-5-2022) at 4 pm. KCAW’s Erin Fulton spoke with Ashley Bolwerk and Cody Mosley from the US Forest Service. Listen to the full interview here: