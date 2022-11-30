Hal Spackman and Blake Conway with the Sitka Historical Society share details about the return of the Society’s Holiday Train Village, which opens 12-4 pm December 17 at Harrigan Centennial Hall, and will be up all week. In addition to Toyland, there will be classic model trains (Conway, lead conductor), a selfie station with Santa and The Grinch, and a Gingerbread House contest.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Airlines Drawing – ended 4/9/2022
Quiet Drive – ended 4/3/2022