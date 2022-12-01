Jane Straight is a United Way Healthcare Navigator and the Director of Income/Health at United Way of Anchorage. She discusses the agency’s free services to help residents sign up for insurance under the Affordable Care Act (Open Enrollment is now through January 15, 2023, however to have insurance coverage available by January 1, you must enroll by December 15). A United Way navigator will be in Sitka on December 7. To connect with a navigator on the phone, call 2-1-1.