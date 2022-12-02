Jarrick Hope-Lang, Amara Enciso, and Christine Southall share details about this Saturday’s Point House fundraiser. The event will feature live music from Meridon and Prime Cuts, and a menu by Enciso, the executive chef of Jorgenson House in Juneau. 6:30 – 11 p.m. Saturday, December 3, at the Odess Theater. Tickets $75, available at Old Harbor Books or online.