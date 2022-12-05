Brave Heart Volunteers offers social and emotional support — and respite — for caregivers. (BHV photo)

The “Made in Sitka” Holiday Market is this Saturday, December 10. Brave Heart Volunteers will be among the fifty-plus vendors at the market, featuring a drawing for two unrestricted tickets on Alaska Airlines, as well as other prizes (and free hot drinks!). BHV executive director Angie DelMoral and board member Lacey Tuten join us to discuss their organization’s work. Since the pandemic, the need for BHV services (an increase of 123-percent) has outpaced traditional fundraising, and it’s important to keep this resource available in Sitka.