This tiny home village called “Second Wind Cottages” in upstate New York is a model for what the Sitka Homeless Coalition would like to construct on Jarvis Street. (SHC image)

Andrew Hinton is the director of the Sitka Homeless Coalition. He reports that the “Shelter Sitka” campaign has been going well, with $18,000 raised toward a goal of $25,000 by the end of the year. The project will build a tiny home neighborhood next summer to temporarily house unsheltered residents of Sitka. The organization accepts donations online or at ALPS. The SHC annual meeting will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, at the Sheet’ká Ḵwáan Naa Kahídi, with dinner provided to the first 90 attendees, prepared by chef Renee Trafton of the Beak.