In October, the Sitka Assembly appointed Tim Pike (left) to fill a recent vacancy — Pike was one of four applicants for the seat. Now, another seat has been vacated, but so far no one has applied. (Photo of Pike shaking hands with Municipal Clerk Sara Peterson, courtesy of Shannon Haugland/Sitka Sentinel)

There’s one week left to apply for a newly vacant seat on the Sitka Assembly, but as of Tuesday morning (12-6-22), the city hasn’t received any applications.

In anticipation of her job as the newest state representative for House District 2, Rebecca Himschoot stepped down from her seat on the Sitka Assembly two weeks ago. She’ll be sworn into office in Juneau in January.



Himschoot had one year remaining on her three-year term on the assembly. She is the second assembly member to resign this fall. In October, Dave Miller resigned due to health concerns, and Tim Pike was chosen from a pool of four Sitkans to fill his seat.

Applications are available from municipal clerk’s office by calling 907-747-1811 or clerk@cityofsitka.org. The deadline to submit a letter of interest is noon on Monday, December 12. When the assembly meets on Tuesday, December 13, they’ll choose an applicant from the pool. If the candidate is at the meeting, they’ll be sworn into office immediately, and serve in the role until the municipal election next October.