Boys Run I toowú klatseen is a ten-week program for boys- composed of running, discussion, and culturally based activities that honor Southeast Alaska traditional values – it’s meant to help participants gain the skills they need to build healthy relationships and create a community of respect for self and others.



Katie Niedermeyer is a volunteer with this year’s Boys Run I toowú klatseen 5K planning committee. She joined coach Johnny Elliot and runners Garrett and Kayden with KCAW’s Erin Fulton for the morning interview to get the word out about the program’s upcoming 5K on December 10. Listen here: