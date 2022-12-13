When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (12-13-22), it will appoint a new assembly member to fill a recent vacancy.

Former assembly member Rebecca Himschoot stepped down last month after being elected the newest representative for House District 2 in the Alaska Legislature. Six Sitkans have applied to fill her seat– JJ Carlson, Gregg Dunn, Steve Lee, Drew Thompson, Carol Voisin, and Richard Wein. The assembly will vote on Himschoot’s replacement, and if they’re at the meeting they’ll be sworn in and seated immediately. The person chosen will serve in the seat until the municipal election next October.



The assembly will also consider, on final reading, whether to update the procedure for renting vendor and outfitter spaces at Harrigan Centennial Hall during the summer season. Previously, the spaces were offered at a flat rate on a first-come-first serve basis. If approved tonight, businesses will have to bid for slots, with the minimum bid of $2500 for vendors and $5000 for outfitters, who get extra storage space. The new policy would also require commercial vehicles, like taxis and buses, to secure permits in order to pick up and drop off passengers at the building. The permits would range in cost from $250 to $1000 for the year, based on the number of passengers a vehicle carries. It’s the first update to the building’s permit policies in 20 years, and is intended to help the city secure more revenue to support city infrastructure.



Read the full agenda here

The Sitka Assembly meets tonight at 6 p.m. at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.