Rob Jordan (with the Renewable Energy Alaska Project REAP) is part of a team that includes the Pacific Northwest National Lab and the National Renewable Energy Lab providing technical assistance to the City and Borough of Sitka Electric Department. Jordan and team members will deliver a summary of the results of an 18-month-long ETIPP study to the Assembly on 6 p.m. December 13, 2022, at Harrigan Centennial Hall. The meeting will also be broadcast live on KCAW.

Katie Riley is chair of Sitka’s Sustainability Commission.