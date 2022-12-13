On Wednesday, December 14 at 9 a.m. the Alaska Supreme Court will consider an appeal of the 2021 decision in the Sitka Tribe of Alaska’s suit against the state over management of the Sitka Sound Sac Roe herring fishery. Watch the oral arguments live here:
