JJ Carlson is Sitka’s newest assembly member. When the assembly met last night (12-13-22) , it unanimously appointed Carlson to fill a vacancy until next fall.

Carlson will replace former assembly member Rebecca Himschoot who was elected to the Alaska House of Representatives in November. Himschoot had a year left on her term and resigned shortly before Thanksgiving. Carlson was one of six Sitkans to apply for the open seat.



Born in Sitka, Carlson moved back over a year ago after 17 years away. In her letter of interest, she said she studied architecture, and currently works at a social services nonprofit and does design consulting.

“I think that as a young female professional, I bring a good voice to my friends, my community,” Carlson told the assembly on Tuesday (12-13-22). “With the strategic plan ahead of us that the city has laid out with child care and housing as top priorities…I have a good vision for that, and think that collaboration and teamwork are great ways to make that happen.”

The assembly unanimously appointed Carlson to the seat. She’ll serve in the role until the municipal election next October.



Raven News will share an interview with Carlson later this week.



