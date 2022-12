Sitka Trail Works and the Sitka Trail Plan Committee are releasing a draft list of conceptual plans for improvements to our trail system and they’re looking for public input.

This initial list open for comment includes conceptual plans for nine reconstructions, six new day hikes, four backpacking trail ideas, and nine short in-town trail connections. Sitka Trail Works director Ben Hughey joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the plans and how the public can give feedback. Listen here: