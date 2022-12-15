Roger Schmidt (trombone) and Brad Hogarth (conductor) share the highlight’s of this weekend’s Holiday Brass Concert (7 p.m. Saturday, December 17, Sitka Performing Arts Center, tickets available online). Schmidt says the show is an attempt to create a “spectacle” around a challenging repertoire of music ranging from Baroque to contemporary jazz. This year’s musicians come from not just from Sitka, but also from Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Albuquerque, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, and Washington, D.C. New for 2022: a guest lighting designer will illuminate the show.