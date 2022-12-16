The City and Borough of Sitka Parks and Recreation will hold an eight-day theater camp from Monday, December 19 to Friday, December 30 at Blatchley Middle School.

Barb Morse is with the Sitka Parks & Recreation Office. She joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer us to talk about the camp, along with other activities available for students and adults during the holiday break. Listen here:



For more information, please contact Parks and Recreation by emailing recreation@cityofsitka.org or by calling 907.747.4031.