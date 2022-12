JJ Carlson holds the assembly packet from her first meeting. Carlson was sworn in as Sitka’s newest assembly member after being chosen from a pool of six candidates (Photo courtesy of Carlson).

Last week, the Sitka Assembly added a new member to its roster. JJ Carlson was appointed to fill former assembly member Rebecca Himschoot’s seat for the next year. KCAW’s Katherine Rose spoke with the Sitkan, who moved back around two years ago. Carlson has experience working in architecture and construction, and believes her design-approach to problem solving and willingness to collaborate will be assets at the assembly table. Listen here:

