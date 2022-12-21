Sitka first responders recovered a deceased person from a local harbor on Wednesday morning (12-21-22).



Sitka Police received a call around 9:30 a.m. about a body floating in the water in Eliason Harbor. Police officers, firefighters and a dive team all responded. Divers recovered the individual, who was subsequently identified as 37-year-old Amanda Oktoyak.



Police are investigating the death, but do not suspect foul play. Oktoyak’s next-of-kin have been notified and her body is being sent to the Anchorage Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

On Monday, police responded to an unattended death at an apartment on Halibut Point Road. 40-year-old Tom Conatser was pronounced deceased– no foul play is suspected, and next-of-kin have been notified.