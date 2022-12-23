Santa is wise to the thousands of letters he receives that are generated by artificial intelligence. Anyone — adult, student, or child — who uses this new technology could be headed for the Naughty List. (Flickr source image, Matti Mattila)

Once college students started using Artificial Intelligence text generation to write their term papers, it was only a matter of time before kids started using the same software to compose their letters to Santa. St. Nick is not jolly about this new trend, nor the latest mischief at the Pole by famous entrepreneur, billionaire, and half-elf Elon Musk, who proposes a buyout of Santa’s Christmas operation. With KCAW’s Robert Woolsey.