Once college students started using Artificial Intelligence text generation to write their term papers, it was only a matter of time before kids started using the same software to compose their letters to Santa. St. Nick is not jolly about this new trend, nor the latest mischief at the Pole by famous entrepreneur, billionaire, and half-elf Elon Musk, who proposes a buyout of Santa’s Christmas operation. With KCAW’s Robert Woolsey.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ends 12/31/22
Alaska Airlines Drawing – ended 4/9/2022
Quiet Drive – ended 4/3/2022