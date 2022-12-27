Sitka firefighters responded to a garage fire late Christmas Eve, but damage from the event was limited.

Dane McFadden with the Sitka Fire Department says the initial alarm came in about 20 minutes before midnight on Saturday, December 24, that a garage in the 500 block of Arrowhead St. was burning.

Five firefighters responded to the scene and quickly contained the blaze. McFadden says that there was smoke damage to the garage and its contents, and fire damage in the corner of the room which was burning.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.