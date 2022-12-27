The Sitka Assembly will revisit new rules it recently passed concerning summer vendors and outfitters, when it meets in regular session tonight (12-27-22).

Two weeks ago, the assembly voted to change the process for obtaining commercial permits at Harrigan Centennial Hall, and required businesses to bid for highly-coveted spots outside the building, instead of paying a flat fee. Tonight (12-27-22), the assembly will consider four possible amendments to the newly established code that could extend the permit period from one year to three years, and change the rules for the bidding process.



The new code also requires taxi and tour companies to purchase permits for vehicles that drop off and pick up passengers at Harrigan Centennial Hall— those permits range in price from from $250 to $1,000 depending on the size of the vehicle, and electric vehicles get half-off the cost of a permit. The first amendment up for consideration tonight would further incentivize electric vehicles by eliminating the permit fee entirely. The second amendment would increase the permit fee for vehicles with 30 or more passengers from $1000 to $2000.

The third amendment the assembly is considering tonight would change the terms of permits, staggering them and increasing them from 1 year to three years, which would come with an increase to the minimum bid in order to secure the longer permits. And the final change would shift permit bidding from a sealed process, to an “outcry” bid process.

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.