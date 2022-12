The Sitka Fine Arts Camp announced, last week, that the musical theater camp will produce Rogers and Hammerstein’s classic musical ‘Cinderella’ for its 2023 season

(“Glass slippers” by Glamhag is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.)

Registration for all four Sitka Fine Arts Camp 2023 programs opens at midnight on January 1. Program Director Kenley Jackson and Executive Director Roger Schmidt joined KCAW’s Peter Apathy in the studio to discuss registration and programming plans for the summer. Listen here:

Click here for more information on registration and summer camp programs or call 907-747-3085.