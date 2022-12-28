Ryan Silva

Note: This obituary first appeared on Legacy.com, and was provided to KCAW by the family.

We are sad to announce the passing of Ryan Silva of Sitka, Alaska, formerly of Chelmsford, MA. He died at the age of 43 on December 18, 2022.

Ryan had a passion for the outdoors that included hunting, fishing, hiking, and dog field training. This passion brought him to Sitka many years ago, where he fell in love with its impressive beauty. His enthusiasm for the things he loved was infectious; he would eagerly share his knowledge with anyone who would listen. His laugh was also incredibly infectious – something that always accompanied his witty jokes and countless stories. We cannot imagine the magnitude of the ripple effect of those he touched; he was a great friend to many. His constant companion was his Red Labrador Retriever, Hunley.

He leaves behind his daughter, Haley Silva and son, Gavin Silva; his mother, Marie Silva; his former wife and friend, Lauren Silva; his sisters, Andrea Silva and Jessica Spates; and beloved niece, nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Others he left behind are his friend, Mary Ferguson and her son, Evander Elixman.

The family is hosting a visitation at the Prewitt Funeral Home in Sitka on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 5pm-7pm. A celebration of life will take place at a future date in New England. We will announce details soon.

In lieu of flowers, if you would like to contribute to the family to assist with the funeral and other family needs, please contact the family at a_silva@me.com. You can share your condolences with the family at Legacy.com.