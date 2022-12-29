City League Volleyball begins in Sitka at the end of January. (“DIY Netting for Volleyball Cage” by GA-Kayaker is licensed under CC BY 2.0.)

Barb Morse, interim Parks & Rec coordinator, says activities held during winter break are beginning to wrap up, but her office is already gearing up for the new year: The City League Basketball Tournament starts next week (January 2), and open gyms will begin to feature open volleyball, in anticipation of the beginning of the City League Volleyball season which begins at the end of January. City League Volleyball is co-ed, and there are teams for all skill levels. The successful revival of Parks & Rec relies on its volunteer program, and Morse says interested residents can reach her at recreation@cityofsitka.org or 747-4031.