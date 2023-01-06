Denver-based poet and environmental consultant Sueyeun Juliette Lee gives a free talk 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, in the Sitka Public Library multipurpose room. Lee will discuss her new book, “Aerial Concave Without Cloud.” Lee and SPL Librarian Margot O’Connell joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the event. Listen here:
