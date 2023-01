A bicyclist sustained minor injuries after a car accident yesterday (1-5-23) at the intersection of Sawmill Creek Road and Jeff Davis Street.

In an interview with KCAW, a spokesperson from the Sitka Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday when a vehicle struck the adult bicyclist. Sitka Police and EMS responded. The bicyclist was transported to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center with minor injuries and was later released.