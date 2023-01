Betsy Longenbaugh, author of “Forgotten Murders From Alaska’s Capital,” will sign her book this Friday at 6 p.m. in the Sitka Public Library. She’ll also give a presentation to the Sitka Maritime Heritage Society on Wednesday evening, January 18, entitled “1920: A Murder in Chatham Strait.” Longenbaugh is originally from Sitka.



Longenbaugh, who is originally from Sitka, joined KCAW’s Robert Woolsey to discuss her upcoming talk and book. Listen here:

