Sitka Fine Arts Camp will host two nights of improv comedy this weekend, featuring Sitka’s own Zeke Blackwell and Chicago-based comedians Cassidy Russell, Meredith Weir and Karl Bradley. Blackwell joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to chat about how he prepares for an unscripted show and what audiences can expect. Shows are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday (January 13 and 14) at Odess Theater, and tickets are available online. Listen to the full interview here: