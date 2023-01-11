In much of the world, the Christmas season continued into the new year with Eastern Orthodox Christians overseas and in the United States celebrating “Russian Christmas” on January 7. On Saturday, St. Michael’s Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Sitka hosted its annual Nativity service featuring a divine liturgy and choral music — with lyrics in Tlingit, Aleut, and Yup’ik as well as Latin. KCAW’s Meredith Redick brings us this audio postcard, featuring the voices of Father Ishmael Andrew and choral director KathyHope Erickson. Listen here:
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ends 12/31/22
Alaska Airlines Drawing – ended 4/9/2022
Quiet Drive – ended 4/3/2022