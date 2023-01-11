(KCAW/Meredith Redick)

In much of the world, the Christmas season continued into the new year with Eastern Orthodox Christians overseas and in the United States celebrating “Russian Christmas” on January 7. On Saturday, St. Michael’s Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Sitka hosted its annual Nativity service featuring a divine liturgy and choral music — with lyrics in Tlingit, Aleut, and Yup’ik as well as Latin. KCAW’s Meredith Redick brings us this audio postcard, featuring the voices of Father Ishmael Andrew and choral director KathyHope Erickson. Listen here: