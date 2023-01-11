Sitka Counseling’s Lakota Harden and Elise Davidson Kitka joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss an upcoming free screening of the film “The Pursuit of Happyness,” which will play 11 a.m. Saturday (January 14) at the Coliseum Theater. The screening is part of the “Second Saturdays” program and is sponsored by Sitka Counseling, Sitka Tribe of Alaska, and Youth Advocates of Sitka. Listen to the full interview here:
