UPDATE 3:59 PM 1-12-23: The missing teenager was located safe on Thursday afternoon, according to an update on the Sitka Police Department’s facebook page.



Original report:

Sitka Police and Alaska State Troopers are looking for a Sitka teenager who has been missing since Wednesday night (1-11-23).

In a trooper bulletin published today (1-12-23) 16-year-old Kawika Kane is described as being around 5 foot 7 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen around 7:30 p.m. at his residence in Sitka, wearing a grey hoodie, gray hat and black and red tennis shoes.



Anyone having contact or information regarding Kawika Kane is asked to contact the Sitka Police Department at 907-747-3245 and reference case number 23-0021.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Updates will be noted here with the date and time.