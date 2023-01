A 2021 spelling team confers before spelling a word provided by pronouncer Robert Woolsey. (Photo by Meredith Redick)

Spelling bees might invoke anxious elementary-school memories for some, but Sitka’s annual Adult Spelling Bee is all in good fun. Cara Crain and organizer Jeff Budd joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the upcoming event.

The bee will take place from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. on February 9 at Harrigan Centennial Hall. The entry fee is $20 per person and benefits the Friends of Sitka Public Library. For more information or to sign up, contact Jeff at 747-4821 or jbudd3500@gmail.com.