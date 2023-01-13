A photobooth station is one of the many activities offered at Keet Family Night.



Keet Gooshi Heen families are invited to a screen-free activity night next Thursday, January 19 from 5-7 p.m. The event will feature a variety of family-friendly stations, including formline arts and crafts, open gym time, and board games. Dinner and a strawberry dipping station will also be provided. Kari Sagel and Jeanine Brooks joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the upcoming event. Listen to the full interview here: