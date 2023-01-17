2020 performers sing their hearts out in an ensemble piece at Broadway Night. (Photo by Bobbi Jordan.)

Sitka Community Theater presents Broadway Night 6:30 p.m. Friday, January 20, at Odess Theater. The fundraiser for Sitka Community Theater features show tunes performed by local celebrities and friends. Tickets are $45 at Old Harbor Books and fineartscamp.org and include appetizers, wine and treats. Organizer Shannon Haugland and performer Keith Greinier joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the upcoming event. Listen to the full interview here: