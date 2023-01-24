Registration is now open for Sitka’s upcoming season of city league volleyball. Andrew Roseman joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss volleyball, Saturday open skate nights, and other upcoming opportunities through Sitka Parks and Rec. Registration for volleyball is open now at recreationatcityofsitka.com and closes January 30. Listen to the full interview here:
