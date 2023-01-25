The Alaska Marine Safety Education Association has several trainings scheduled over the next few months on marine survival for commercial fishermen and other boaters. AMSEA Executive Director Jerry Dzugan joined KCAW’s Peter Apathy to discuss an upcoming drill conductor workshop and other training opportunities. Prospective participants can sign up at amsea.org. Listen to the full interview here:
