Shelby Williams, Serena Wild, and Christian Litten are helping to organize the return of Sitka’ Ramshackle Cabaret, 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, February 17 and 18 (doors open at 8 p.m.) at Harrigan Centennial Hall. VIP tickets go on sale this Sunday (January 29) 2 p.m. at the Mean Queen Dungeon, $60 each (limit 2 per customer), and general admission tickets will go on sale February 5 at Old Harbor Books, $35 each. All attendees must be 21 and older, and show I.D. at the door. The cabaret is fun, adult entertainment, and a fundraiser for sexual health and reproductive wellness. This year’s title is “Sploosh!” and the theme (loosely speaking) is “a pirate-y, nautical adventure.”
