2020’s Ramshackle Cabaret was the last major public event in Sitka before the pandemic closures.

Shelby Williams, Serena Wild, and Christian Litten are helping to organize the return of Sitka’ Ramshackle Cabaret, 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, February 17 and 18 (doors open at 8 p.m.) at Harrigan Centennial Hall. VIP tickets go on sale this Sunday (January 29) 2 p.m. at the Mean Queen Dungeon, $60 each (limit 2 per customer), and general admission tickets will go on sale February 5 at Old Harbor Books, $35 each. All attendees must be 21 and older, and show I.D. at the door. The cabaret is fun, adult entertainment, and a fundraiser for sexual health and reproductive wellness. This year’s title is “Sploosh!” and the theme (loosely speaking) is “a pirate-y, nautical adventure.”