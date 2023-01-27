Andrew Peters (left) poses with his mother, Lauren Peters, at the cemetery of the former Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Carlisle, Pennsylvania (KTOO/Photo courtesy of Lauren Peters)



On Saturday night (1-28-23) at 6 p.m., the public is invited to attend a presentation from Lauren Peters at the Sheet’ka Kwaan Naa Kahidi. Peters will share her years-long journey of bringing home her great aunt Sophia Tetoff’s remains from Carlisle Indian School to St. Paul Island. She joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton for the morning interview on Friday. Listen here:







Peters is a UC Davis scholar and the Alaska Native representative at Fort Ross Conservancy in California. You can learn more about her work here.

