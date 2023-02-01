The indie-folk trio Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards, bring the power of fiddle, cello and bass to their music, along with the influences of folk, edgy pop and dance.
Cortese’s band and SFAC’s Kenley Jackson joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss their upcoming concert, happening tonight (2-1-23) and the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Listen here:
SFAC Presents: Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards
The indie-folk trio Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards, bring the power of fiddle, cello and bass to their music, along with the influences of folk, edgy pop and dance.