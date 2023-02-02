Sitka’s Wearable Art show returns to the stage for two performances this Saturday (2 p.m. and 7 p.m., advance tickets $25/20 at Old Harbor Books, VIP seating available). Lois Verbaan is an artist/designer, and Tiffany Pearson and Bobbi Jordan are producers of the event, entitled ‘Awakenings.’ Nineteen pieces will be featured.
