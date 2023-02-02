Wearable Art is more than a fashion show. It’s a journey into the imaginations of some of Sitka’s most creative artists. (GSAC/Jordan)

Sitka’s Wearable Art show returns to the stage for two performances this Saturday (2 p.m. and 7 p.m., advance tickets $25/20 at Old Harbor Books, VIP seating available). Lois Verbaan is an artist/designer, and Tiffany Pearson and Bobbi Jordan are producers of the event, entitled ‘Awakenings.’ Nineteen pieces will be featured.