Participants and coaches gather for a photo after completing the 2019 5k fun run through Sitka National Historical Park. (Photo provided by Sitkans Against Family Violence.)

Girls in third through fifth grade can now register to participate in the 14th season of Girls on the Run, an after-school program that inspires girls to make healthy choices while training for an end-of-season 5k run. Katie Niedermeyer and Barbara Quinn joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the upcoming season. Listen to the full interview here:

Registration is open through February 13, and participants can register at www.gotrgreateralaska.org or pick up an application at the Keet Gooshi Heen front office. Girls on the Run is coordinated by members of the Pathways Coalition, Keet Gooshi Heen, Sitka Conservation Society, Sitka Counseling, Sitka Tribe of Alaska, Sitkans Against Family Violence, and Youth Advocates of Sitka.