The Fiddle Grind is back and organizers are looking for musical Sitkans to feature in the community’s longest running family-friendly talent show. Jeff Budd and Debby LaVeck joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the upcoming Monthly Grind, happening at 7 p.m. Saturday, February 25, at the Sheet’ka Kwaan Naa Kahidi. Listen to their full conversation here:

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and $5 tickets are at Old Harbor Books and the door. Dessert contestants also need a ticket. The philosophy remains family oriented, affordable, and non-political. Questions can be directed to Jeff at 907-747-4821.