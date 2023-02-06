In a matter unrelated to the district’s audit, Sitka Schools Superintendent Frank Hauser is continuing his hunt for another job outside of Sitka.

The Fairbanks North Star School District announced on Wednesday (2-1-23) that Hauser is one of four finalists for the position of district superintendent.

Hauser was hired by the Sitka School District in 2021, and did not wait long to look for another job. He was named as one of three finalists for the superintendent of the Anchorage School District in March of 2022. Anchorage ultimately hired Dr. Jharett Bryantt, of Houston, Texas, to take the reins of the state’s largest school system.

In addition to Hauser, the other candidates for the Fairbanks job include Luke Meinert, who is currently assistant superintendent in Fairbanks; Dr. Ryan Scallon, who is an assistant superintendent in Philadelphia; and Dr. Ronnie Tarchichi, who is a superintendent in New Jersey.

Final interviews for the position of superintendent of the Fairbanks North Star School District will be held on February 18.