Sitka Schools superintendent Frank Hauser has submitted his resignation, effective at the end of June.

Hauser has been superintendent in Sitka since the autumn of 2020, after many years of service in Anchorage as a music teacher and school principal. However, in each of the last two years in Sitka he’s actively pursued other jobs, first as superintendent of the Anchorage School District, and most recently, as superintendent of the Fairbanks North Star School District, where he is one of four finalists for the position.

In a letter emailed to district families on Monday, Hauser stated “While I am not sure what the future holds or if I might be called to serve elsewhere, I look forward to spending more quality time with family.”

Hauser replaced former superintendent Mary Wegner, who held the job for six years. Between Wegner’s departure and the arrival of Hauser, the School Board hired former superintendent John Holst on a one-year contract.

The Sitka School Board will meet in a special session at 5 p.m. Thursday, February 9, in Harrigan Centennial Hall to decide a course of action, and begin the search for a new superintendent. Speaking for herself only, board president Blossom Teal-Olsen told KCAW “I support Mr. Hauser’s professional endeavors. While I’m saddened at the thought of him leaving our district, I have confidence that our board and community will come together as we experience this change.”

Following the special meeting, the board and district administration will hold a Community Hearing on ways to address a $2.8 million shortfall in the budget anticipated next year.