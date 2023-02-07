A new addiction recovery resource is now available in Sitka. Recovery Dharma offers an approach to recovery based on Buddhist principles. Mel Beadle joins KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the program, which holds its first meeting February 7 at Yoga Union. Listen to the full interview here:

Meetings will be held 6pm Tuesdays at Yoga Union starting February 7. Recovery Dharma of Sitka welcomes all those who wish to pursue recovery from any addiction, including process addictions and codependence, though it is requested that participants be sober from substances during the meeting. For more information email rdsitka@gmail.com or visit recoverydharma.org.