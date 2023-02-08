Two drug busts in Sitka led to indictments last month. According to court filings, on January 13, Sitka Police Officer Parker White pulled over 41-year-old Joshua Coon for operating a vehicle with expired tags. Officer White allegedly observed drug paraphernalia in the rear seat of the vehicle, and secured a warrant to search the car and its occupants. Officers found around 10 suspected fentanyl pills on the passenger, 37-year-old Stormy Powell, and over 50 of the same pills on Coon, along with additional paraphernalia and a ledger with a note that said the price for a pill was $25.

Both Coon and Powell were indicted by a Sitka Grand Jury on January 18 for misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second degree, a Class A felony, for intent to distribute oxycodone and/or fentanyl.

On January 10, 33-year-old Jacquelyn Gravely and 28-year-old Scott Vincent Thomas were arrested for allegedly using methamphetamine in the Crescent Harbor bathroom, which is within 500 feet of a school. On January 18, both Gravely and Scott were indicted by a Sitka Grand Jury on two counts each for misconduct involving a controlled substance in the third degree– both Class B felonies.

Two Sitkans were also indicted on felony assault charges last month. 27-year-old Andre Haas was arrested on January 15 for allegedly brandishing a firearm at a person, and damaging property . Haas was arrested at the Sitka Airport, where officers allegedly found a handgun in his backpack, which was later confirmed stolen.

Two days later, Maxwell Marshal Shellabarger was arrested for assaulting a woman in her home on January 17.



Both Haas and Shellabarger were indicted by a Sitka Grand Jury on January 26. Haas for one count of assault in the third degree and a count of theft in the second degree, both Class C felonies. Shellabarger was indicted for one count of assault in the second degree (a Class B felony) and two counts of assault in the third degree, Class C felonies.

Trial dates for all defendants are pending.